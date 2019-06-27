Public invited to NHS meeting in Blackpool

People living in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre have been invited to see local NHS decision-making in action next week.

The next meeting of the Governing Bodies at NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) will take place at the NHS offices at Blackpool Stadium, Seasiders Way, on Tuesday, July 2.

Fylde and Wyre CCG’s meeting will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm, with Blackpool CCG holding its meeting from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The role of the Governing Bodies is to oversee the work of the CCG and ensure arrangements are in place to allow the organisation to effectively carry out its duties.

Fylde and Wyre CCG acting chair Dr Adam Janjua said: “The CCG Governing Bodies make some very important decisions and we encourage people to come along and be part of it.”

Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the meeting. They can also submit any questions they want to be asked in writing in advance of the meeting. To do this, complete the form at www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/contact-us/general-enquiries/

To view the agenda and papers Fylde and Wyre CCG’s meeting, visit https://www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/events/july-2019-fylde-and-wyre-ccg-governing-body-meeting/ and for Blackpool CCG, visit https://www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/events/july-2019-blackpool-ccg-governing-body-meeting/

For more information, contact Fylde and Wyre CCG Governing Body secretary Pam Bowling at pam.bowling@nhs.net or Blackpool CCG Governing Body secretary Louise Talbot at l.talbot@nhs.net