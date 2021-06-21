Slimmers share their secrets to success for Diabetes Week

Hazel Pearson, who has seen fantastic results from the food planHazel Pearson, who has seen fantastic results from the food plan

The group, who attend Slimming World sessions across the Fylde are sharing their secrets to success to mark Diabetes Week, which runs until June 20.

They met virtually during the pandemic, before sessions were able to re-start face-to-face last month.

Andy Harrison, who has lost four stone, Hazel Pearson, who shed three stone two pounds, Jayne Rice, who is more than two stone lighter, Pam Ryan, who lost one stone eight pounds,

and Liz Robinson, who shed one stone and seven pounds, are just a few of the members following the Slimming World Food Optimising plan who have taken strides to change their health

and their lives.

Andy, 64, from St Annes, joined the group in June 2018.

He said: “I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and the doctor told me I would need to take medication to manage it, my blood sugar was dangerously high and my weight was seriously

impacting my health.

“I was in pain walking anywhere and was short of breath from the most basic of everyday activities.

“I didn’t really see a way out, until I noticed a banner outside my local church.

“The welcome I received from fellow members and my consultant at my local group was incredible.

“We share recipes and ideas for getting active, and it’s useful to get tips from other members who’ve also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“Although this year has undoubtedly been tough for everyone, the motivation I get from group has helped me stay on track with my weight-loss journey and I feel like I can take on the

world now. As a group we’re closer than ever.”

The group have also been regularly walking, swimming and cycling.

Andy added: “Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I no longer need to take any medication.”

Hazel, 64, from Blackpool, said:“My medication has reduced to the lowest they can make it and my blood sugar reading is now in the normal range.”

Laura Dovey, who runs the St Annes Parish Rooms Slimming World group, said: “Looking after ourselves is more important than ever right now, and the changes that these members has

told us about are incredible.

“I hope their success will inspire other people across the Fylde coast who’d like to lose weight, improve their health and form new lifestyle habits to take action.”