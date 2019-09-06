Support this World Suicide Prevention Day

With the rate of suicides in Britain rising sharply to its highest level since 2002, health professionals from Lancashire Care are this World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) encouraging people experiencing difficulties with their mental health to get in touch for support.

According to statistics issued by the Office for National Statistics for 2018, the suicide rate in the UK is at its highest in 16 years with the figure raising for the first time since 2013.

With this in mind, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline and Mindsmatter Talking Therapy Service is encouraging people who may be feeling experiencing low mood or distress to get in touch.

The Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline is also rolling out a texting service across Lancashire that will provide support to people who find it difficult talking on the phone by providing emotional support via text messages. The service is presently being rolled out in the Fylde Coast area and then eventually cover the whole of Lancashire.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday 7pm to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday, noon to midnight.

For more information, please call them on 0800 915 4640 or visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mental-Health-Helpline.

The texting service can be contacted by texting HELLO to 07860 022 846. Lines are open Monday to Friday 7pm until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday 12pm until midnight.

For more information about the service please visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/texting-service. For information about your local Mindsmatter Service please visit

www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mindsmatter.