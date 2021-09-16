The North West's first padel tennis centre is being proposed at Lytham's Lowther Gardens

The plans have been submitted for the park by SR Sports Services Ltd, which is proposing to redevelop the existing three tennis courts into two padel courts and a new tennis court.

As part of the design and access statement submitted with the proposals, a spokesman for the firm said: "The Padel and tennis centre will be the only one in the North West and will add to the visitor economy and strengthened by the area’s resort appeal. The reputation as a centre for world famous golf championships and its attractive rural areas will be enhanced .

"The proposed development would create up to four jobs for the local employment market and introduce a skill level in leisure not previously present."

The padel courts will be the first in the North West according to planning documents

According to the Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body of tennis in Great Britain, Padel is a form of tennis that is 'easy to play, fun and extremely sociable'.

A spokesman for LTA said: "It is played mainly in a doubles format on an enclosed court about a third of the size of a tennis court and can be played in groups of mixed ages and abilities, as it is not power dominant. The rules are broadly the same as tennis, although you serve underhand and the walls are used as part of the game with the ball allowed to bounce off them.

"One of the fastest growing sports across continental Europe, padel has gained increasing popularity over recent years, with over six million people currently playing in Spain."

Also as part of the proposals being submitted, permission is being sought to install six floodlight columns around the planned padel and tennis courts.

A spokesman for SR Sports Services Ltd added: "The proposal seeks to encourage the use of the courts during winter months where ‘shorter’ days discourage and prohibit the use and enjoyment of the sports facilities."