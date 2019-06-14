The parents of a Thornton girl born with a back-to-front heart aim to help others as they raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Healing Little Hearts

The parents of a tot born with a back-to-front heart are holding a fun day to help other families and patients get the health treatment they need.

Alba Butler at Alder Hey Children's Hospital with parents Alejandra Garcia and Danny Butler

Alba Butler, of Thornton, has a rare condition called transposition of the great arteries (TGA), where the arteries leaving the heart are the wrong way round.

She was born via a planned caesarean at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in November 2017 and had turned blue due to lack of oxygen. She underwent her first operation at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to create a hole in her heart to help oxygen-rich blood reach her body and eight days later she was taken in for nine-hour open heart surgery.

A month after her release from hospital, she developed a fluid build up and then contracted pneumonia. Against all odds, Alba pulled through and is now a happy and healthy 18-month old.

As a way of saying thank you, her parents Alejandra Garcia and Danny Butler are hosting a fun day at Vicarage Park Community Centre, Poulton, on Sunday, July 7, from 1pm until 4pm. Entry is £2 for adults and £1 children, All proceeds will be split between Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Healing Little Hearts, which provides free open heart surgery to children in developing countries.

Alejandra said: “Alba is doing really well cardiac-wise. There is a slight bit of narrowing in the valves so that is something to keep an eye on. If it gets worse, she will need more surgery, but hopefully it will sort itself out.

“If you looked at her, you wouldn’t know she had been ill. She has a slight scar and sometimes she goes a bit blue if she is cold.

“She is not as fast as other children but she is reaching all her milestones, which is something we were told might not happen.

“She is such a little diva.”

During the fun day, there will be soft play areas, toys, stalls, raffles, cakes and refreshments. Children can also enjoy a slime tall, face painting, a teddy tombola and games.

Alejandra added: “It will be a really fun day out for everyone. There are lots of toys and games for children to play and we have some excellent prizes donated for the raffle and tombola.

“I hope to raise £500. It doesn’t seem a lot but it will make a difference.

“Alder Hey saved Alba and Healing Little Hearts is a great charity. Surgeons give up their time to go to developing countries and provide free open heart surgery to children who are very poorly. They have around six camps a year and it costs around £6,000. If I can help the charities save one child, it is like saving Alba.”