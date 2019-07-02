Thornton Cleveleys physiotherapist launches Facebook support group - The New Shape of Pelvic Floor Fitness - to get people talking about the subject

A physiotherapist is making it her mission to help women exercise and control their pelvic floor muscles.

Sandra Whittle, who runs Soma Therapies International Ltd, based in Norbreck Chiropody Surgery, Thornton Cleveleys, says she wants to ‘get the conversation going locally about the pelvic floor’ and has started a Facebook page, The New Shape of Pelvic Floor Fitness, to encourage women to exercise the muscles more regularly.

The 52-year-old from Bispham said: “The social media group aims to tackle the stigma surrounding female pelvic floor dysfunction.

“One woman in three has a pelvic floor problem and some sort of incontinence, which can have an impact on our quality of life.

“But it still seems to be a taboo subject and we are still not talking enough about it.

“Incontinence is not inevitable with age and it is often treatable. Restoring your pelvic floor condition will help restore bladder control, restore your confidence and help you feel better equipped and comfortable to deal with life.”

Sandra has also invented a new pelvic floor resistance trainer, and is waiting for it to be patented.

The mother-of-three, said: “Early indications suggest that it will help change and encourage a new way of thing for exercising the pelvic floor with great results.”

With a lengthy career in physiotherapy, Sandra also has an interest in musculoskeletal (MSK) problems, developing massage mitts with silicone nodules.

Working with podiatrist Abigail Tinsley at the surgery, she is developing self-help physiotherapy sessions using the massage mitts for general MSK symptoms, as well as for cancer survivors to reduce treatment symptoms and for sports injuries and performance. Sandra added: “My aim is to raise awareness that we can do more for ourselves by using the massage mitts to ease our MSK symptoms and should not relying on the copious amounts of pain relief.”