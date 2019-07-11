Two Lancashire cousins jump out of a plane to raise funds for Heartbeat and Kidney Research UK

Two cousins have raised more than £1,500 for two charities which have supported family members by doing a sponsored sky dive.

Aimee Smith, of Wesham, and Katie Whish, of Leyland, smashed her initial target of £1,000 for Kidney Research UK and Heartbeat as they took to the skies with Skydive Northwest, in Flookburgh.

Stephen Little with his nieces Aimee Smith, of Wesham, and Katie Whish, of Leyland

They chose the two charities as Heartbeat helped their uncle, Stephen Little, following a heart attack and Aimee's mum, Shirley MacDonald, had a kidney transplant around 10 years ago.

Aimee, 30, said: “The sky dive went really well. Katie and I were both really nervous but we did it and we would both do it again.

“Next time we do it, Uncle Steve will be doing it with us and we can’t wait. He was going to do it this time, but after his quadruple heart bypass at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2017, his cardiologist advised against it.

“We can’t believe how much we’ve made towards the two charities. I can’t believe how many people got behind us - people we didn’t even know. It’s a massive achievement and shows the generosity of those around us and complete strangers which we can’t thank enough.

Stephen Little with Katie Whish and Aimee Smith

“These two charities mean a lot to us as they have supported our family members.”

To help Aimee and Katie raise even more, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aimeeandsteve10