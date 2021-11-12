"Fleetwood paid tribute to the fallen of two wars on Sunday, when the Remembrance Day Service, organised by the British Legion was attended by the Mayor Coun WF Betney JP.

“The procession to the Memorial Park was headed by the Legion band and the congregation included the Sea Cadet Corps ATC and the Army Cadet Force, while the uniforms of the St John Ambulance Division, the nursing section and the National Fire Service added further colour.

“The Mayoress, Mrs WF Betney walked with the women’s section of the Legion.

Procession on Poulton Street, Kirkham on Remembrance Sunday, November 1953

“When the Union Jack dipped and the clear notes of the Last Post died, the silence was broken only by the patter of tiny feet on the fringe of the crowd as children tried to worm a way to see what was happening.

“It was an impressive scene, set in a crescent of gaunt trees, whose naked, wintry look seemed a symbol of the war when faith was the only guide, just as the mass of chrysanthemums at the base of the Memorial changed the image to times when faith became fortified with weapons and victory flowered.

“As they sang ‘Lead Kindly Light’ a heavy bomber droned overhead, adding tears to several eyes, for there were people there whose sons and brothers did not return from flights over enemy territory.

“Alongside the Legion banners, too, there was the pale blue flag of the Royal Air Forces Association carried by the young men of the Fleetwood branch.

The unveiling of Blackpool War Memorial ( Cenotaph ) in 1923. Amongst the group l-r are Col Trimble, Ald T Bickerstaffe JP, Ald W H Broadhead JP, Sir A Lindsay Parkinson JP, Coun T Fielding JP, Rev Fred Hibbert, the Rev A W R Little, Gen T E Topping CB CMG DSO, the Mayor (Coun H Brooks), Mrs Smith and Mr W H Smith (Chief Constable of Burnley, parents of Lieut Victor Smith VC), the Town Clerk (Mr D L Harbottle) Mrs Boughey (mother of Second Lieut Stanley Boughey VC), and her younger son, Coun E H Howe JP, Major L C S Molloy DSO MP and ald J Heap JP.

“Families were also there who were represented at Dunkirk, in the cruiser Exeter at the River Plate and on almost every battle front since, to say nothing of the veterans of the Somme, Jutland and campaigners who fought before some of the fallen commemorated on Sunday were born.

“After the Legion wreaths had been laid the Mayor stepped forward with the Corporation’s wreath of poppies and then a long string of townsfolk left their flowers.

“It was a service to remember - the pattern of colour, bugle notes in the crisp morning air, silence and singing and then as the procession marched away the spectacle of small boys climbing trees, with a park keeper waiting at the bottom , an appropriate reminder that, come what may, the spirit of adventure still carries on.”