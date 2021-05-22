How ICI all began - Fleetwood Salt Company

ICI - from a salt works to a chemical giant

In a second look at ICI Hillhouse, these photos give a behind-the-scenes look at the site, it’s people and what was a familiar skyline

By Claire Lark
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 3:45 pm

The towering structures of ICI once dominated the skyline on the banks of the River Wyre.

Its long pipes, interlocking and twisting high up could be seen for miles with a power station, chimneys and huge buildings which formed several plants, each making its own products.

Much of it has gone now, decommissioned and pulled down but the sizeable industrial area was work to many local people. More pictures here

1.

Shift tester Paul Glennie at work in the laboratory at ICI in 1982

2.

Photo from 1972 which shows the hydrogen sphere at ICI Mond Division

3.

Fitter Peter McConville was one of a team working on a boiler feed pump in 1992

4.

Corvic 9 Plant, 1980s

