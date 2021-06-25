Memories of Lawrence House School in St Annes captured in pictures

Boys sit smartly for their school photo

With their caps and short trousers, the boarders and day boys of Lawrence House were a familiar sight in St Annes for almost a century.

Initially opening in 1895 with 20 boys on Clifton Drive, the preparatory school moved to Beauclerk Road in 1906 and eventually offered places to both boys and girls up to 13 years of age.

Former pupil John Hood, who still lives in St Annes, was having a tidy up recently when he stumbled across some photos from when he was there between 1958 and 1961.

Do you recognise any faces? The photos were taken in 1961

He remembered a few faces including the headteacher Eric Heard, Mr Doidge, a French teacher and Mrs Kenyon, who taught junior forms.

Mrs Battersby is pictured, Mr Taylor, who taught maths and Paddy Molloy who eventually became the head.

John also recognised the school sister, who was either called Laura or Lorna and Mr Garrett, or it could have been Mr Garnett.

“I can name about 10 boys but they are jotted around. Maybe Gazette readers will recognise some faces?

Headteacher Eric Heard is pictured behind the dog with his hands on his knees.To his right is Mr Doidge, Mrs Kenyon and Mr Battersby. To his left is Mr Taylor (wearing glasses), Matron, Paddy Molloy, the school Sister and Mr Garrett

John who is 72 and worked mainly as a teacher himself, said: “I cannot believe that it is 60 years ago almost to the day since the photo was taken.

“I wonder what became of us all - all those lives ahead of us.”

Lawrence House fell on hard times when boarding numbers fell and in 1993 it closed, with its 40 remaining pupils dispersed across the Fylde coast and beyond.