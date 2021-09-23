A flooded scene of Brookfield Road in the 1950’s
A flooded scene of Brookfield Road in the 1950’s

Rarely seen photos show glimpse into Thornton's past

A selection of archive photos of Thornton, show scenes from around the 1950's era.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:45 pm

They haven’t seen the light of day for decades. They’re from a bundle of black and white news photos which were tucked away in the Gazette archives. Undated, they look like they are mainly from the 1950s and show scenes from the Thornton area. What were the stories behind them? Email us here

1.

Another flooded scene of a bungalow in New Road, Thornton

2.

Baines Endowed Primary School, but when was the photo taken? For some reason the grounds look unkept

3.

he sign on this thatched cottage in Thornton reads Police Station. But where was it?

4.

The old Norcross offices can be seen in this picture. It could be either White Carr Lane or Norcross Lane

