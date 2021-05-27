The changing face of Fine Fare corner in Blackpool

Blackpool North Station, 1960

I just missed out on the demolition of the ‘Old Blackpool North’.

My parents, however, do remember how grand it was and the excitement of seeing ‘Blackpool Tower’ on the way in for a holiday when they had not yet moved to the Fylde Coast.

I have vague memories of the area in question as a ‘Fine Fare’ and then later a Wilko, I would go to the top car park to snap my heritage photographs!

The point duty policeman was still on duty when a new office block ( Prudential House ) replaced the Talbot Hotel and its famous bowling green

So dear readers a potted history of the area for you with kind help from Nick Moore and Phill Anderson.

Around 1846 ‘Blackpool Railway Station’ (as it was known) was built opposite more or less the ‘Talbot Hotel’ (Prudential House is there for now.)

At its time of construction, it only had the two lines, as needs increased extra excursion platforms soon had to be built which headed towards the top of Queen Street.

While the station was being built, it was surprising to find out that the spoil from the excavations was dumped on the seashore – this would later be used for the foundation for North Pier.

Talbot Hotel, Blackpool

It seems that a deal with Thomas Clifton was made, his land was used as a route, and the railway was then extended from Poulton to Talbot Square Station, opening on the 29th of April.

This in turn allowed cheap excursion trains from Lancashire and Yorkshire and for the first time brought many thousands of working people to Blackpool. The station was designed by Mr Rampling of Fleetwood and constructed by Towers and Westall of Fleetwood. The opening was celebrated afterwards in the Clifton Arms Hotel, and the 400 railway construction workers were later fed and watered at Mr Carter’s Talbot Hotel.

Blackpool Station was renamed Blackpool Talbot Road in 1872. In 1883, the new excursion platforms were opened for use on the 14th of May, complete with a new signalling system installed by the Railway Signalling Company. The signal box, 21 signals and all associated metalwork was built and assembled in 4 weeks. The station was rebuilt in 1898, with a veranda and impressive clock tower. The rebuilt station consisted of two immense parallel train sheds, and a terminal building, in Dickson Street (previously called Warbreck Road and later renamed Dickson Road) between Talbot Road and Queen Street. Platforms 1 to 6 were located in the sheds, with a larger island between platforms 1 and 2 to accommodate taxis. In addition, there was effectively, in all but name, a separate station at the east end of Queen Street, with open excursion platforms 7 to 16, used only in summer. The massive sidings at Enfield Road were soon filled with rolling stock.

Blackpool North Station was opened for use in January 1973, based on the canopy of the old Excursion Sheds at the top of Queen Street. It was officially opened by the Mayor on April 8. The old station was last used in late January 1974, and in March the main station was demolished, to be replaced by the current station based on the former excursion platforms. The site of the station buildings became a temporary NCP car park until the construction of Fine Fare began on September 27.

Construction workers who are working on the tramway extension scheme have dug deep revealing parts the foundations of previous buildings. Photo: Juliette Gregson

Blackpool North received the area’s first automatic ticket gates on the 21st of January 2008. In September 2017, work began on reducing the number of platforms from eight to six, allowing trains to enter and exit the station more efficiently to deliver more reliable journeys from May 2018. Work also began at North station’s train depot in order to accommodate greener and quieter electric trains. This includes changing the track layout, installing new electrical overhead line equipment, and building a new train washing facility.

Fine Fare came in 1979. This large supermarket was opened by TV’s “The Goodies” on May 22 on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road on the site of Blackpool North Station. It was later Food Giant, then Gateway, then Kwik Save, which closed on April 26 1999. Kwik Save had already opened a new store on Vicarage Lane.

In March 2000, it became the UK’s largest Wilkinson’s department store. Above the store was a car park for 460 cars. The retailer re-branded all its stores to Wilko in March 2014. In July 2017, plans were passed which allowed the demolition of the store, and the building of a new five star hotel, a Holiday Inn. Wilko was due to close on March 31 2020. I went at the beginning of March and took a day off work to get some interior and exterior shots before they closed. As the demolition took place over several months it was interesting to go down weekly to see what progress had been made and how big the actual site was. I was not the only one taking photographs and video during that period of time and it was unique to see some of the old sleepers and walls of the old station as more of the site became uncovered.

Opinion is divided over the Tramway Extension, which of course forms part of the Talbot Gateway regeneration project.