The Gazette wishes one of Blackpool Zoo's elephants a happy birthday
The Gazette wishes one of Blackpool Zoo's elephants a happy birthday

This is how Lancashire looked in 1993

A selection of photographs from days gone by.

By Claire Lark
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1993. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

1.

Blackpool Lights Switch On 1993 Status Quo pictured with DJ Simon Bates

Photo Sales

2.

Pupils from 24 primary schools in Preston battled it out for the honours in an annual police-run knockout football competition held at Preston North End's ground in Deepdale. The final was won by Lea County Primary School who beat St Maria Goretti Primary School 2-0

Photo Sales

3.

Blackpool Lights switch on 1993 - the crowds turn out to follow their favourite rockers Status Quo

Photo Sales

4.

Favourite children's character Thomas the Tank Engine chugged into Preston to keep youngsters entertained. Thomas, pulling five carriages, took youngsters and their parents on rides round the car park at Children's World, on Riversway, Preston

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3