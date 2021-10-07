This is how Lancashire looked in 1997

This week we are looking at 1997. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
1.
Youngsters at a Lancashire primary school are developing their musical skills at special lessons. Euxton St Mary's RC Primary School, on Wigan Road, Euxton, gives pupils the chance to learn a musical instrument during school hours. The children are learning to play a wide variety of instruments, including flutes, recorders, clarinets, guitars, violins and keyboards
2.
Youngsters from Broughton CP School enjoyed a day of dressing up as their heroes from the world of fiction during a multi-cultural day. The event was organised as part of a book week which centred on characters from across the globe with the aim of encouraging children to take more interest in reading and improve literacy
3.
Community groups from one Preston area joined together to raise awareness about the links between poor health and environment. The Green and Healthy Avenham Day was a joint initiative between the Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council, Preston Council and the Avenham Ward Community Forum. Pictured: Farhana Munshi, 10, Humera Hassenjee, 10, and Nafisa Motara, 10, from Frenchwood CP School ready to paint their banner during the event
4.
Preston's new style music festival started off on a high note. Hundreds of balloons were released on the town's Flag Market to mark the opening of PrestFest. At the launch three local bands - TCR, Tripitaka and Blue - and singer-songwriter Dave Gardener performed. That followed the opening speech by Frank Sanderson, vice-chairman of the festival organisers Propeller Promotions. Local musicians who have been a part of Preston's music scene for the past 40 years were invited to attend