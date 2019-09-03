Blackpool treasure hunter digs up £10,000 gold ring with links to royalty

A 17th century ring with links to King Charles II, which was found by a Blackpool metal detectorist, is expected to fetch around £10,000 at auction.

Michelle Vall found the treasure at Duck Bay on Loch Lomond while exploring the area with her husband.

The gold ring

She declared the ring to the Scottish Treasure Trove Unit at the National Museum of Scotland but was told in June this year the museum did not want to buy it.

After it was returned she contacted auction house Dix Noonan Webb (DNW), which discovered the crest belonged to the Colman family of Brent Eleigh, Suffolk.

The ring, found last November, is thought to have belonged to Edward Colman, who became a convert to Catholicism and was later found guilty of treason and hung, drawn and quartered.

Mrs Vall said: “Uncovering the ring was an unforeseen event as myself and my husband were detecting on a field with no particular history of finds in the area.

“We were enjoying the peace and relaxation of our wonderful hobby, finding the usual ring pulls, tractor pieces and miscellaneous metal objects.

“So when I unearthed the ring, which was close to the surface, I knew straight away that it was something special.

“It shone with a distinct bright yellow colour as I carefully lifted it out of the dark muddy hole, where it had waited for at least 350 years.

“My calm mind changed to one of excitement as I shouted Tony over, he was surprised to see the ring lying in the palm of my hand.”

The inside of the ring is engraved with I for Jesus, which could indicate the owner was a member of the Jesuits.

Edward Colman established himself at court in 1661, acting as a bodyguard to the king, and by 1673 had been appointed secretary to fellow Catholic, Mary of Modena, wife of James,

Duke of York, the younger brother and heir presumptive to the Protestant King Charles II, who reigned from 1660-85.