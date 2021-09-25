St Annes lad, aged 12, makes final of Young Driver Challenge

Myles Taylor, who is a pupil at AKS Lytham, has achieved a place in the final of the Young Driver Challenge 2021, beating competition from hundreds of other entries.

The competition is run by the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, Young Driver, and all entrants are aged between 10 and 16.

This is the second time 12-year-old Myles has competed in the final, having also taken part in 2019.

Myles Taylor behind the wheel

Young Driver lessons take place on private property in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified instructors, and youngsters learn in a real car as they would on the road at 17.

Twenty finalists in each of two age categories – 10-13 and 14-16 – will now attend the final, on October 2 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

There the drivers will be put through their paces in a number of challenges, including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and

clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

The winner of the challenge will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750.

Myles said: “I have always loved cars, and I counted down the years until I could start my Young Driver lessons.

“They have already taught me so much, years before I turn 17, so I feel well prepared and like I’ll be a much safer driver.

“I’m so glad the lessons are back, they were one of things I missed the most during lockdown. I can’t wait for the final!”