Blackpool neighbours celebrate £120,000 lottery windfall

The neighbours’ windfall comes after their postcode, FY3 9NB, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Thursday 11th November. The winners opted to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners and said: “Congratulations to our Blackpool winners today, I couldn’t be more pleased for them! I’m sure they’ll already have plans for their winnings and I hope they enjoy spending the cash.”

Danyl Johnson, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £800 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Education Trust. The Trust supports charities and good causes which provide education, particularly in emergency situations, through regular grant funding. Supported charities include Book Aid International, Save The Children and UNICEF.