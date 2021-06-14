Cheers to volunteers at Big Lunch celebration

The event, which aims to bring communities together in a Covid-safe way throughout June, was founded nationally for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and there are plans to

celebrate The Big Jubilee Lunch next year.

For this year’s lunch, staff at Starr Hills Residential Home on Ansdell Road South combined the celebration with Volunteers Week.

Sylvia Smith and Muriel Widdup

Camille Cutler, Big Lunch organiser at Starr Hills Residential Home, said: “We combined our Big Lunch with Volunteers Week because we are a care home and can’t invite anyone else in

at the moment.

“On Thursday, June 3, we invited our volunteers in to join us for the Big Lunch, and our chef prepared either a roast beef dinner, or a salmon dish. The residents absolutely love our

volunteers so were very excited about this.”

Residents at Starr Hills Residential Home enjoy The Big Lunch

The volunteers are hugely valued by the residents.

Camille added: “One of our volunteers, Sylvia Smith, and Muriel Widdup, a resident who is 102, have formed a close friendship and loved the communal lunch.”

Peter Stewart, executive director of the Eden Project, founder of The Big Lunch said: “For many of us, the pandemic has brought communities closer together, so this year, The Big Lunch