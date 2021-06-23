Denim for Dementia boosts charity appeal
The manager of a Fairhaven residential complex donned his jeans for work in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society’s Denim for Dementia.
David Kent, house manager at Homelinks House, raised £184 for the appeal.
He said: “It’s been very difficult during Covid and lockdown as the residents have been unable to use the communal lounge, so the fund-raising event Denim for Dementia was a welcome
addition to connect with residents, and I went around the property in my ‘rock hippie’ outfit collecting donations and spreading love and peace!”
David is a dementia champion and is looking forward to starting Dementia Friends information sessions after taking up his post in December 2020.
He works for Rendall and Rittner, a property management company which takes care of Homelinks House, a private residential complex for older people.
Margaret Clarke, a resident at Homelinks House, said: “It was lovely to see the laughter the event created, as well as the fantastic response of raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.”