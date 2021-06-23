Denim for Dementia boosts charity appeal

David Kent, house manager at Homelinks House, Fairhaven

David Kent, house manager at Homelinks House, raised £184 for the appeal.

He said: “It’s been very difficult during Covid and lockdown as the residents have been unable to use the communal lounge, so the fund-raising event Denim for Dementia was a welcome

addition to connect with residents, and I went around the property in my ‘rock hippie’ outfit collecting donations and spreading love and peace!”

David is a dementia champion and is looking forward to starting Dementia Friends information sessions after taking up his post in December 2020.

He works for Rendall and Rittner, a property management company which takes care of Homelinks House, a private residential complex for older people.