Family fun for foster carers and children on the beach
Plenty of fun was had by families who enjoyed ball games on the beach, a fish and chip lunch, and trampolining at the weekend.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:05 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:08 am
Staff from the Cafe on the Pier, St Annes, and a team from Keez Coaching hosted a special summer event on Sunday on behalf of fostering service, Parallel Parents.
Organisers gave a special thank you to the Deputy Mayor of Fylde, Coun Sheryl Little, who helped to hand out the home-made cooked lunches to foster carers and their children.
A spokesman said: “The children made some amazing memories and new friendships were made.”
