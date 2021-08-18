Family fun for foster carers and children on the beach

The event was supported by staff from the Cafe on the Pier, St Annes, and Deputy Mayoress of Fylde, Councillor Sheryl Little

Staff from the Cafe on the Pier, St Annes, and a team from Keez Coaching hosted a special summer event on Sunday on behalf of fostering service, Parallel Parents.

Organisers gave a special thank you to the Deputy Mayor of Fylde, Coun Sheryl Little, who helped to hand out the home-made cooked lunches to foster carers and their children.

A spokesman said: “The children made some amazing memories and new friendships were made.”