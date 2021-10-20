Here are some of the rabbits and other small animals looking for a new home in Lancashire

The RSPCA saw an increase in demand for pets during 2020 - but today the charity is highlighting those animals in Lancashire that need special care and attention due to their difficult start
Forty-four rabbits in Lancashire were found loving new homes by the RSPCA in 2020, however some are still waiting to find their perfect home.
RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Rabbits and small furries are very misunderstood, they have complex needs and need a lot of care and attention. However, they are also
very rewarding pets and given the right housing, socialising, diet and care they can become much loved members of the family.
“Adopting may take more time than just buying but it is more rewarding as often you are rescuing that animal from a history of mistreatment of neglect. It also means we are freeing up
space in our centres so more needy animals can move in to receive the care they need.
“We have lots of information on our website to help support new owners and we also have the newly created The Good Practice Code for the Welfare of Rabbits.
“It’s really positive to see so many people are now searching for rescue animals as they become more aware this is an option and hopefully we can help find those less popular animals in
our care the right home too.”
For more information or to rehome any of the animals featured, contact the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancs branch at the Longview Animal Centre, Old Toms Lane, Stalmine, by
1.
Iris and Joseph have found themselves looking for a new home after being removed from a multi-rabbit house where sadly they werent getting the attention they needed. They are both inquisitive 12 month old rabbits who have a cheeky nature. They enjoy food and taking treats from your hand and love to run around exploring. The staff at RSPCA Longview Animal Centre are looking for them to be rehomed together and they will need a double tier hutch and a large attached run where they will have plenty of space to exercise and explore.
2.
A small number of mice came into the care of RSPCA Longview as their previous owner became unwell and could no longer care for them. The two females Bloom and Delta are still looking to find their forever home. They are friendly and active mice who are very quick when being handled so they are not suitable for young children.
It is essential that they are placed in large secure cages to avoid any escapes and have plenty of enrichment to keep them entertained.
3.
Teddy was one of two unneutered male rabbits who came into the care of RSPCA Longview Animal Centre due to fighting. On arrival, he was found to have a large mass on his side which turned out to be a large branch of abscesses which the vet thought must have resulted from a bite wound becoming infected and left untreated. Teddy had surgery to remove the mass which left him with a large wound following the procedure. Although he recovered well from the surgery, unfortunately the abscess recurred a few weeks later. This time it was much smaller and required draining regularly, flushing the wound and antibiotics. He really has been through the wars over the last few months but is now doing much better.
Teddy was extremely tolerant whilst receiving treatment but generally, he is an independent and strong-willed rabbit who likes to do his own thing. He needs a rabbit savvy adopter who has plenty of experience with rabbits and knows how to read their body language. The one-year-old lop rabbit is looking for a fema