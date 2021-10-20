Here are some of the rabbits and other small animals looking for a new home in Lancashire

3.

Teddy was one of two unneutered male rabbits who came into the care of RSPCA Longview Animal Centre due to fighting. On arrival, he was found to have a large mass on his side which turned out to be a large branch of abscesses which the vet thought must have resulted from a bite wound becoming infected and left untreated. Teddy had surgery to remove the mass which left him with a large wound following the procedure. Although he recovered well from the surgery, unfortunately the abscess recurred a few weeks later. This time it was much smaller and required draining regularly, flushing the wound and antibiotics. He really has been through the wars over the last few months but is now doing much better. Teddy was extremely tolerant whilst receiving treatment but generally, he is an independent and strong-willed rabbit who likes to do his own thing. He needs a rabbit savvy adopter who has plenty of experience with rabbits and knows how to read their body language. The one-year-old lop rabbit is looking for a fema