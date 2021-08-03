Mum pays tribute to son with yarn-bombing display

Tom Kendall who tragically died in May last year.

Coun Julie Brickles created the Phoenix Rising From the Ashes theme for this year’s Bloomin’ Warton in memory of her son Tom Kendall who tragically died in May last year.

A series of colourful crochet pieces were displayed in the village as part of a yarn-bombing event to remember everyone who has died during the last 16 months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mum-of-five, who represents Warton and Westby ward, said: “During the lockdown, I crocheted a beautiful rainbow blanket that accompanied my son’s coffin on his final journey.

“I spent hours crocheting different pieces following Tom’s death.

“I decided to yarn-bomb the colourful pieces in the village in memory of everyone who has died; for everyone who lost a loved one without being able to say a proper goodbye.

“A brilliant yarn-bomb by Janet Adamson was put on the millstone at the village entrance.

“I just want to add a huge thank you to all of the team who took part in the Bloom displays. Our village looks wonderful again.”

Coun Brickles is raising funds for Papyrus, an organisation for the prevention of suicide in young people, by selling crochet items that she has made since Tom’s death.

The 26-year-old, who was living with his partner in Clayton-le-Woods, died of cardiac arrest on May 22.

After leaving school, Tom trained as a medical photographer, before working for a crisis centre.

His mum explained Tom was on medication for mental health problems, and found it difficult to deal with the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coun Brickles “It was a hard lockdown. Being in all day, he couldn’t cope with it.

“He died because of Covid.

“It was all so traumatic. We can’t forget the huge mental health crisis in this country.

“I’m very passionate about trying to help all the people who are going through this.”

Coun Brickles said the family is waiting for a full inquest to be held into Tom’s death.