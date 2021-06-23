New dog exclusion zone signs for summer season

Coun Michael Sayward with his dog Ralph at the new signage and barriers marking out the dog exclusion zone on St Annes beach

New barriers have been installed on St Annes beach clearly identifying the area in which dogs are not allowed between up to September 30.

Fylde Council says that, since installation, feedback has been positive, and the implementation of the signage and barriers has proved a success in enabling people visiting the beach with

their dogs to avoid the amenity section.

The amenity beach is located between the slipway for St Annes Lifeboat Station and the northern end of North Promenade Car Park (by the Danfo toilets) extending seaward to the mean

low water mark.

The exclusion zone was introduced in 2017 to work towards an inclusive facility in Fylde for everyone to enjoy.

The area allows for a ‘dog free’ section of the beach for anyone who wishes to visit the beach during the warmer summer months who may not necessarily be comfortable around dogs.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure, committee said: “It’s a fantastic space for families and young children to play in safe environment.

I’m happy to see we are catering for all our visitors with a dog exclusion zone whilst retaining a huge amount of space for dog lovers and we can continue our work towards blue flag

accreditation.”

Coun Roger Small, chairman of Fylde Council’s operational management committee said: “I am pleased to see the new signs now in place that clearly mark out the exclusion area for dogs

during the summer season.