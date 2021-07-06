Park View 4U gets a lift in its community kitchen garden from Lytham Round Table

Lytham Round Table funded and built the new raised beds for Park View 4U's Community Kitchen Garden

Park Ranger Julie Norman said: “We needed two new raised beds for our Community Kitchen Garden as the previous ones were over eight years old and beyond repair.

"The area is used by our Community Maker volunteers, visiting schools and groups as well as park visitors.

"The beds need to be at a height that is accessible to all ages and abilities.

"We were joyful when Lytham Round Table offered to fund the beds and build them too.