Pat has got it all sewn up for Dress A Girl Around the World charity

Pat Dobson, 82, began making children’s clothing when her two daughters and two sons were small, and her talent was soon in demand from neighbours.

The great-grandmother joined the community sewing effort making scrubs and masks for the NHS last year, and has more recently turned her attention to helping a charity called Dress A

Girl Around the World.

Pat said: “I started sewing outfits when the children were little.

“I just did it from home.

“Then my neighbours asked me to make some for their families too.”

Pat was put in touch with community stalwart Christine Holland, who coordinated a team of volunteers to get involved in both sewing projects.

Christine said: “Last year we made hundreds of scrubs while there was a shortage in the NHS.

“We funded this from donations and the sale of masks.

“Pat Dobson has been the stalwart of both these sewing projects.

“During the latest lockdown Pat offered to make dresses and shorts for children in developing countries using our leftover fabric.

“As the scrubs fabric is plain we have received donations of patterned fabric to trim the clothes and make them more attractive.

“Pat has made around 70 dresses and 30 shorts of various styles and sizes.

“She made the most scrubs and masks too.

“She is a fantastic lady.

“Her workmanship is really top quality too.

“Pat is a real star.”

The children’s outfits will be sent to Uganda by the Dress A Girl Around the World charity.

Pat added: “I was very happy to make the scrubs and clothing.

“It helped me to pass the time during lockdown.

“Sewing stopped me from being bored and not just sat in front of the television.”

And Pat has now got another project on her hands.

She added: “I’ve started knitting toys for The Hub on Highfield Road in South Shore for when they can hold events with stalls.”