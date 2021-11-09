A north west man claims to be collecting a chip from every single Wetherspoons across the UK

Boris Bennett, 35, started to collect chips around a month ago while on a meal out at his local.

The self-employed carpenter stores a labelled chip sample from each Spoons he has visited in clear plastic pockets in a folder.

The pub chain’s super-fan currently has nine chips in his collection but plans to expand his collection by visiting all 925 pubs, he claims.

Boris Bennett, 35, started to collect chips around a month ago

Boris, from Bury, Greater Manchester, said: "It was a spontaneous decision to start collecting the chips.

The Spoons super-fan said the first chip he collected was from The Robert Shaw in Westhoughton, Greater Manchester.

He said he preserves the chips he collects in a layer of Vaseline to create a barrier which stops them from smelling or going bad.

Boris said: "I don't have a plan for the collection when I'm finished yet - but I do know I'd like to shake the hand of the owner of Wetherspoons, Tim Martin.

"If I get too tired to finish, I might potentially pass the baton onto a fellow chip enthusiast.

"I'm dedicated to Spoons chips because I believe Spoons is one of the pillars that holds up British society.

"I see it as my moral duty as an Englishman to enjoy food and a pint at Wetherspoons."