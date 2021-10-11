Designed with the home cook in mind, the ‘Let’s Cook’ boxes contain premium ingredients specially selected by Rogan’s team of chefs from Booths’ trusted producers.

They are available at Booths supermarkets and in selected Amazon Fresh postcodes.

The boxes contain instructions, a step-by-step video delivered by Rogan himself and a little bottle of “chef magic” from the Rogan kitchens, designed to elevate each cook-at-home dish to the next level.

Simon Rogan has teamed up with Booths

The dishes on offer are:

Cod loin and roasted cauliflower with Italian smoked pancetta and sugar snap peas in a white wine and cream sauce

Cumbrian chicken breast with creamed kale, caramelised carrots, yeast crumb and lemon thyme oil

Salt-baked British celeriac with Lancashire oyster mushrooms, British cabbage and a smoked garlic and dill oil cream sauce

The Let's Cook recipe boxes

“The quality and range of locally grown produce available every day in store makes Booths a chef’s larder.

“We have a shared ethos of sourcing and sharing the very best food and drink the region has to offer.

“This natural affinity underpins our collaboration and is testament to the strength of shared values and commitment to delivering the very best quality.’’

John Gill from Booths said: “Simon and his chefs shop at Booths regularly and they approached us to partner together offering something that is a step up from what’s on the market.

“The Simon Rogan ‘Let’s Cook’ boxes are seasonally inspired, expertly sourced and simplified for you to cook at home.”