Forty years since The Nolans' hit I'm in the Mood for Dancing smashed into the Top Ten

It’s 40 years this week since The Nolans smashed their way into the top 10 charts with In the Mood For Dancing - the disco song which has kept the dance floors moving ever since, and one which saw the sisters’ lives change forever.

It was their second hit following their debut single Spirit Body and Soul, which peaked at number 34.

Meeting Frank Sinatra

But it was the catchy, disco dancing tune which paved the way for The Nolans’ phenomenal success.

The record was released in November 1979 and reached number three by February 1980.

Written by Ben Findon, Mike Myers and Bob Puzey, the single topped the charts in several countries, including Japan.

With the voice of Bernie Nolan, who passed away in 2013, leading the lyrics, it certainly set the tone for more Top 20 hits in the early 1980s.

The Nolan Sisters take a break from performing in cabaret at Park Hall, in Charnock Richard to meet fans at record shop Malcolm's Musicland, in Chapel Street, Chorley on January 31, 1980

Over the years the line-up chopped and changed between family members Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Linda, Coleen and Denise, eventually hanging up their microphones as a group and moving on individually to find varying degrees of fame and fortune. Ten years ago, Coleen, Bernie, Linda and Maureen, reunited and embarked on a nationwide tour to celebrate 30 years of I’m in the Mood for Dancing, making a triumphant return to Blackpool in the homecoming leg of their tour.

They received a standing ovation at The Opera House, ahead of a sizzling performance.

The sisters hailed from a large Irish family who first moved to Blackpool and started making a name for themselves on the working mens’ club circuit. They went on to sell 25 million albums worldwide and appeared on the same bills as Frank Sinatra and Cliff Richard.

The Nolan Sisters in Chorley

The Nolan Sisters Maureen, Bernadette, Anne, Linda and Denise at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Sheffield in 1978

The Nolan Sisters Linda and Bernadette 'Bernie' at the top and (bottom l-r) Anne, Maureen and Denise. Photo credit: PA Wire

The Nolan Sisters at a hairdressers on November 6 1975 Photo: Getty Images