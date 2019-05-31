Here are some tips to wake up your beauty look, from Stringers in Lytham

If your make-up is looking a bit tired and in need of a shake up here’s some easy hacks from Hayley Glynn-Jones, of Stringers Department Store, Lytham, that will wake up your look.

1. Blend your perfect base: One of the downsides of getting a tan is having to shelve your favourite foundation. Mixing it with a few drops of Clarins Liquid Bronze Self Tanning solves that problem.

2. Treat sun burn fast: Experts recommend you pour aloe vera get into ice cube trays then freezing them. It takes down swelling, irritation and raw sunburn fast. Later, use Clarins Soothing After Sun Balm to comfort and maintain your glow.

3. Invest in Summer skincare: Sticky skin is unavoidable in warm weather. Invest in a vitamin packed gel cream like Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel Cream. It hydrate’s without the heaviness. Avoid over exfoliating too, as too much will result in your skin barrier being affected and irritated by high UV levels.

4, Be open to corals: Orange toned corals bring light to your face and are relatively suits-all thanks to a new array of formulas. Try Clarins Joli Rouge in Red Orange for a soft focus this summer.

5. Switch up your eyes: Metallic eyeshadows add depth without looking heavy, making them perfect for holidays. Ditch your black eyeliner and heavy eyeshadow for Clarins New Sparkle Shadow. Available in three shades, they look beautiful when gently smudged over lids.

Alternatively, softly line the eyes with Clarins 4-Colour Pen in Blue Marine. A flash of colour can look surprisingly flattering and fresh.

For more info on Summer beauty hacks looks, head to the beauty counter at Stringers Department Store, Lytham or call 01253 740700.