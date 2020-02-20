Here are the five of the best golf courses in Lancashire

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Waterloo Road, Southport'The stunning coastal resort of Southport is host to the finest links courses in England. This is the home of Royal Birkdale, for many golfers, quite simply, one of the best of all the great golf courses to have staged The Open Championship.'To play this Open Championship course is a fantastic experience in terms of testing your game to the maximum and following the greats of golf over the Royal Birkdale links.'Private tuition is available from the Professional or his Assistants, which can easily be arranged. The Professional can also quote for video tuition and golf clinics.'Learn more about this popular course online at http://royalbirkdale.com/

