Here are the five of the best golf courses in Lancashire
Some of the best golf courses in the country can be found right here in Lancashire
Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Waterloo Road, Southport'The stunning coastal resort of Southport is host to the finest links courses in England. This is the home of Royal Birkdale, for many golfers, quite simply, one of the best of all the great golf courses to have staged The Open Championship.'To play this Open Championship course is a fantastic experience in terms of testing your game to the maximum and following the greats of golf over the Royal Birkdale links.'Private tuition is available from the Professional or his Assistants, which can easily be arranged. The Professional can also quote for video tuition and golf clinics.'Learn more about this popular course online at http://royalbirkdale.com/
Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, Links Gate, Lytham'Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club was founded in 1886 and the present course constructed in 1897. It is one of the premier links courses in the world, host to eleven Open Championships, two Ryder Cups and numerous other major tournaments.
Hillside Golf Club, Hastings Road, Hillside, Southport'Hillside Golf Club is situated in Southport, the home of 'Englands Golf Coast' which boasts Englands finest stretch of coastal links. Hillside has hosted many amateur and professional tournaments in its illustrious history and was recently selected by the European Tour to stage the 2019 British Masters.'Visit https://www.hillside-golfclub.co.uk/
Fairhaven Golf Club, Oakwood Avenue, Lytham'Officially recognised as one of the finest Championship courses in the north of England, Fairhaven Golf Club offers golfers of all handicaps a beautiful place to play golf.'Home to professional golf since 1934, Fairhaven has all the characteristics of a traditional links course and is immaculately kept, allowing year-round golf.'Visit www.fairhavengolfclub.co.uk/ for more information.