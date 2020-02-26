Here are the five of the best vegan cafes in Lancashire
With the rise of veganism recently, why not check out some of these great eating establishments that cater for vegans?
The Whale Tail Cafe, Penny Street, Lancaster'The Whale Tail Caf, established in Lancaster for over 25 years, provides tasty breakfasts, wholesome lunches, with soups and specials, childrens choices and much more to delight every appetite.'Their friendly atmosphere creates the perfect setting in which to enjoy the delicious dishes created from the very best vegetarian, vegan and gluten free fresh, seasonal local produce; fair trade and organic ingredients used where possible.'Theres all manner of delicious meals on offer, including breakfasts, salads, tofu dishes, soups, burgers and very tempting desserts.'Find out more online at https://whaletailcafe.co.uk/ or by calling the cafe direct on 01524 845133.
About Coffee, Church Street, Colne'About Coffee source coffee from a range of independent producers for retail sale. Coffee is also custom roasted to individual customers requirements on site. Green coffee beans are also available for fans of home roasting. And they also do a great range of vegan cakes.
Maple Leaf Cafe, Duxburys Home and Garden Centre, Chain House Lane, Whitestake, near Preston'When you first enter the Maple Leaf Restaurant and Lounge you will notice comfy sofas and people relaxing sipping fresh barrista style cappuccinos and lattes. It is important that you look for the please wait to be seated sign.'But it is their vegan menu that is what people talk about most. 'With offerings like a vegan breakfast, and vegan sandwiches prepared on vegan bread, to vegan extras, there is surely something there to tempt everyone.'For more information visit www.duxburyshomeandgarden.co.uk
The Bagel Deli, Moor Street, Ormskirk'The Bagel Deli is the brainchild of Martin Fautley, a man who once baked for Billy Ocean and Jools Holland.'But its his vegan menu that is of interest here, and he provides a great range of fillings for his tasty bagels - including vegan cheese and vegan sausage. You can also get a vegan milkshake.'For more information on the vegan menu visit https://www.bagel-deli.com/index.html