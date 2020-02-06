Here are the five of the most interesting buildings in Lancashire
You don't need to go far to marvel at Lancashire's architecture.
Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, near Preston, PR5 0SH'Hoghton Tower, a Grade I listed building, is the ancestral home of the de Hoghton family.'Re-created in 1565 by Thomas Hoghton, this ancient, fortified, hilltop manor house occupies a commanding position, 650ft above sea level. The Tower lies mid-way between Preston and Blackburn, with magnificent views of Lancashire, the Lake District and North Wales. Hoghton Tower is the only true baronial hall in Lancashire.'Steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views across Lancashire, Hoghton Tower offers something for everyone at all times of year.'Visit https://www.hoghtontower.co.uk/ for more information.
Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP'Samlesbury Hall is one of the stunning stately homes of Lancashire, a haven for history lovers, where the past meets the present - a fantastic, family day out. A fabulous half-timbered black and white medieval house built in 1325 as a family home, the Hall is beautifully maintained for the enjoyment of todays visitor.'Visit www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/ for more details.
Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, near Ormskirk, L40 1SG'A fine Tudor building, the home for stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history. Be wowed by the Tudor Great Hall with its furniture, arms, armour, tapestries and the carved oak screen, a rare survivor from the 1500s.
Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham, FY8 4JX'Lytham Hall is one the finest Georgian houses in Lancashire. It was once the ancestral home of the colourful Clifton Family, spanning over four centuries. It is a Grade I listed building, so is therefore of significant local and national interest. The site and its 80 acres of parkland are of great archaeological interest dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks. Visit www.lythamhall.org.uk/