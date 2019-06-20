The Bellfower, in Parkside Lane, Garstang, is family friendly, with indoor and outdoor play areas. 'The Marstons chain also has Bell and Bottle, in Kirkham; Guild Merchant, Ingol, and Three Lights, in Fleetwood, which have childrens play areas.

Here are the most popular pubs with children's play areas in Lancashire

What better way than to occupy youngsters during a pub meal than a play area?

Here are the most popular ones.

1. The Iron Horse, Fleetwood

2. The Bowling Green, Charnock Richard

3. The Stags Head, Goosnargh

4. The Bellflower, Garstang

