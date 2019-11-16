Here is how Blackpool makeup artist Christina Jackson will help you look 10 years younger

If any women out there would like to know how to turn the clock back and look ‘10 years longer,’ makeup artists Christina Jackson believes she has the answer.

The 33-year-old will be running a makeup masterclass this Sunday at Andrew Williams Hair and Beauty, St Annes Road, Blackpool, from 2pm until 6pm.

Christina, who has been a makeup artist for six years, working from rented space at Toxic, Devonshire Road, said: “The event is all about makeup.

“There will be two different models of two different ages with the masterclass being called 10 years younger.

“It’s all about educating people on makeup, real woman and skincare.

“I find as a makeup artist, when I get more mature clients sat in my chair, they always say they are stuck in a rut and have no idea what makeup and skincare products to use, which gave me the idea to run a masterclass on it.

“I want to educate people on more mature skin and the importance of skincare products to use before putting on makeup. A lot of skincare companies make blurring products which act like a filler. They basically blur the face before putting foundation on so it minimises wrinkles and gives a flawless look.

“I will also be showing cheaper duplications of high end makeup products that you can get in your Superdrug and Boots stores, for example Kehils Skincare and L’Oréal.

“There will be Prosecco cupcakes and nibbles available throughout the event.”

Tickets are £40 per person, which includes a goody bag with products from sponsors including Primalash, Ruby Cosmetics, Sample Beauty, Illamasqua and Doll.

For more information and to buy tickets, pop into Andrew Williams or call the salon on 01253 400719.