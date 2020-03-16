Here's a round up of the stories making the headlines in Blackpool 1991

What was making the news in March 1991?

Danger from jet skis was major concern for beach patrols

Jet ski safety was top concern for Blackpool beach patrols

Reckless jet skiers exceeding the speed limit were putting the lives of bathers at risk, Blackpool beach officers claimed.

One young swimmer had already been injured in an incident off the beach and several near misses reported.

Chief beach patrol officer Terry Rogers singled out the increase in jet ski and speedboat activity in his report for 1990.

He said: “It would be unfair and wrong to categorise all users of these pleasure crafts as irresponsible.

Kiddies Corner, Cleveleys

“But our own observations and complaints received from the public and police indicate that some craft are being driven in a reckless and dangerous manner.

“Many are exceeding the speed limit.”

Mr Rogers says his men have offered advice on speed limits and the need to maintain a safe distance from bathers.

New signs informing jet skiers and boat owners of the bye-laws and discussions had taken place with police.

Alcohol and the sea had again proved to be be a lethal cocktail but for the third year on the run there were no fatalities while beach patrol officers were on duty.

Beach patrolmen were involved in three serious incidents during which they brought 26 people to safety.

Protests to save Kiddies Corner

Placard waving protestors were to picket a council meeting over plans to demolish a popular childrens’ ride area.

members of Cleveleys Holiday Association were angry at a Wyre Council bid to invite developers to submit ideas for a promenade revamp which would involved the removal of the Kiddies Corner rides.

The holiday group’s response to the redevelopment bid was criticised by Cleveleys Forum chairman Coun Jim Lawrenson, who said he wanted to take the resort into the 21st Century. Holiday Association vice-president Marlene Broadhurst said: “Kiddies Corner has been part of Cleveleys for generations and we want it to stay.”

She said their protests would include a lobby of a meeting of Wyre’s policy committee.

Action plan to bring in the season visitors

Tourism bosses were calling a crisis meeting the plan united action in the battle for summer visitors.

The move came hot on the heels of the Government’s announcement of a £1.6m Britain’s Great holiday campaign - with half the money earmarked to encourage families to stay in this country.

But North West Tourist Board chairman Anthony Goldstone said the high profile campaign - in which the industry was expected to give pound for pound support - was only the start and the region needed to explore ways of doing more.

He said: “There can be little doubt the twin effects of the Gulf War and the recession have dealt a body blow to the North West tourist industry. If we call act positively we can pull the situation back.”

Police recruitment drive for Special Constables

More than 100 special constables were urgently needed in the Fylde and more than 500 in Lancashire.

Chief Constable Brian Johnson launched a recruiting drive and was urging his divisional commanders to give every encouragement to men and women who wanted to join the specials.

“We’ve tried desperately hard to increase the numbers over the past two years,” he said.

“Unfortunately for a variety of reasons, usually for family or work commitments, they do not stay long enough.”

John Gott, a haulage contractor from Caton, was the county’s commandant of the Special Constabulary and he said one of his ambitions was to see a special constable in every village in the county.

He also stressed their value in Blackpool, especially in summer and during the Illuminations.