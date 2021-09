On the market for £340,000 with JGL, this three-bed apartment in the converted former St. Annes College, which dates back to 1906, is a wonderful home, boasting original art nouveau features such as the grand staircases and stained-glass windows, a large open-plan living room with dining kitchen with double vaulted ceiling and beams, en en suite off the master bedroom, and well-maintained communal gardens. Take a look around...