Charming four-bed Lytham home with immaculate interior, conservatory, and gorgeous gardens on the market for £820,000
Dating back to the '60s, this Lytham home is lovely.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 1:08 pm
On the market for £820,000 with John Ardern Estate Agents, this four-bed property is a spacious detached family home and features an entrance hallway with hardwood staircase, well-lit principal reception room with marble fireplace, conservatory, dining room, study, a master bedroom with en suite, and spacious bathroom. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4