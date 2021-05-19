Grand three-storey, five-bed Lytham home with home cinema, games room, gym, and summer house on the market for £945,000

On the market for £945,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this five-bed Lytham home features a warm formal lounge, an open-plan kitchen, a dining room, a large conservatory, a home cinema room with surround-sound, an office, a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a games room, a home gym, a detached double garage, and a garden with a summer house. Take a look around...