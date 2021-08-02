Historic and grand Grade II-listed, three-storey, and five-bed Lytham home dating back to 1840 on the market for £525,000
This Grade II-listed terraced house contains far more than meets they eye.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £525,000 with Frank Wyles, this five-bed Lytham property is organised across three floors and dates back to the 1840s, boasting tiled flooring, a kitchen/diner with breakfast bar and central island, a dining room, spacious reception rooms, large bedrooms, and wall-enclosed courtyard garden to the rear. Take a look around...
