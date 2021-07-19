Imposing and stunning five-bed Lytham home with home office and modern finish on the market for £595,000
This home sits just a brief walk from the seafront and Royal Lytham Golf Club.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:52 pm
On the market for £595,000 with Frank Wyles Estate Agents, this five-bed property features an arts and crafts-style staircase, a fitted home office, a spacious family living room, a fitted kitchen with black granite island, integral garage, master bedroom with dressing room, and private garden with Indian tone-flagged patio. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4