Just Good Friends volunteers thanked at special garden party

Just Good Friends garden party Pictured are Bernie Worswold and Marlene Hogg

One of the members of the companionship group, Bernie Worsfold, offered the use of his garden in St Annes for the event.

Bev Sykes, of Just Good Friends, said: “Thanks to Bernie for allowing Just Good Friends to hold the garden party in his garden.

“It was my first opportunity to thank our wonderful volunteers who have been helping us to keep our members connected during this time.

Just Good Friends garden party Pictured are Jean and Steve Mason and Jean Gill Studdard.

“Just Good Friends are nearing their ninth year of combating loneliness and isolation.

“This has been the first of other garden parties we’ll be arranging to thank volunteers for everything.”

Just Good Friends meet outside in Lowther Gardens, Lytham, and Ashton Gardens, St Annes.