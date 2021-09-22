Credit:Fine & Country

Spectacular five-bed, three-storey Lytham St Annes home with bespoke kitchen, games room, gym, and hot tub on the market for £925,000

Loxwood is described as being 'architecturally-stunning'.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 9:28 am

On the market for £925,000 with Fine & Country, this five-bed, three-storey Lytham St Annes home was constructed using St Albans orange multi-brick specially imported from the Netherlands and features solid oak floors, a main lounge with feature sandstone surround with inset coal effect gas fire, a bespoke kitchen with granite worktops and breakfast bar, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a games room and gym, a garden with decking and seven-person hot tub, and a detached garden room. Take a look around...

