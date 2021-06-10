Sprawling five-bed Lytham home with paddock, huge interior, and one-bed granny annexe on the market for £1.895m
This Lytham property is stunning and even boasts its own granny annexe.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:45 pm
On the market for £1.895m with Dunderdale Asquith, this five-bed property features rural views, a paddock with two stables, a feature pond in the garden, a dining kitchen leading through to an orangery, a large sitting room, four spacious bedrooms, a four-car garage, and an annexe with bedroom, potential kitchen, and lounge. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4