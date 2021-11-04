On the market for £1.2m with Butson Blofeld, this five-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde home features a tree-lined driveway with water feature, underfloor heating and a sound system throughout, a spacious family living room with fireplace, a fitted kitchen with centre island, another reception room overlooking the garden, a home cinema, an office, a utility room, a large master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite as well as its own balcony, and landscaped gardens raised patio areas. Take a look around...