Wonderful three-storey, four-bed Lytham home with spacious interior and enclosed rear garden yours for £685,000
This three-storey Lytham home is spacious, modern, and chic.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:58 pm
On the market for £685,000 with Frank Wyles Estate Agents, this four-bed home is a stone's throw away from the coast and features a grand open-plan kitchen/diner/living area, a large family lounge, a home office and gym, a dining room, a single garage, a garden room, and well-maintained gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...
