How to find the perfect jeans with Stringers Department Store in Lytham

Jayne Booker, fashion sales advisor, at Stringers Department Store, Lytham, offers advice on how to find the perfect jeans.

Blessed with a big derriere, no derriere, petite legs? You might find finding the perfect fit of jeans problematic, but with the right pair, you can minimise attention on the parts you want to and accentuate your best features. To help, here’s our Fit Guide, brought to you by popular brand NYDJ.

A large derriere: Draw attention away by wearing plain, dark jeans and avoid any detailing or decoration on the back pockets. If you’re proud of it like Kimmy K, choose a light wash with lots of stretch to hug your curves. Bootcut and Straight styles are your go-to.

Want your bum to look fuller? Opt for jeans with a light wash, especially around the back pockets. Back pocket detailing will also create more volume. If you want to draw attention away from our backside choose dark jeans in a skinny or slim fit.

Little legs? Plain jeans are the best option. To create the illusion of longer legs choose a wash that continues along the whole length of the leg. A slight flare or bootcut will also make your legs look longer and pair with heels for the best effect.

Long legs: Lucky you – all jeans suit you. Try ankle or boyfriend jeans to bring your height down or flares to make your legs go on forever.

Wide legs: Dark washes are the secret to making your legs look slimmer. Go for slim fitting jeans with lots of stretch and you’ll be winning.

Slim legs: Go for slim fitting jeans in a light wash. Pair with a pair of heels and your supermodel legs are born. For more volume or feminine curves choose a loose-fitting style in a light wash.