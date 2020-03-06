The first Blackpool and Fylde Technical College road race, 1982. Winner of the mens event was Mike McDonald. Second was Philip Laybourn, and third was Thomas Cuffe. The ladies race was won by Linda Banks

In pictures: A look back at student life at Blackpool and Fylde College

Photos from the earlier days of Blackpool and The Fylde College show just how central the facility is to further education on the Fylde coast.

These photos are a fraction of news pictures from the college, depicting student life through the years.

Art and design students in Amsterdam, March 1987
Hotel and management students studied the qualities of beer as part of a thesis. Pictured are Denise Rigby, Graham Plant, Robert Hirst and Gillian Fuller, May 1981.
Students and staff from Blackpool and The Fylde College in Paris, 1986
Page 1 of 3