In pictures: How Blackpool dazzled for Royal Variety Show a decade ago

The stars lit up spectacularly when when the Royal Variety Show came to Blackpool in Decemeber 2009.

Millions at home watched the entertainment on the TV whilst 3,000 more packed into the Opera House for a real variety of performances. From Katherine Jenkins and Peter Kay to Diversity and Lady Gaga, they all graced the stage in front of their royal audience. It was such a coup for Blackpool. The show portrayed the resort at its finest, gaining millions of pounds in free international publicity. We look back at some of the pictures from the day.

Miley Cyrus watches the show back stage at the Winter Gardens

Lady GaGa was one of the big stars who took part in the show. Here she is pictured meeting the Queen.

Bette Midler, Michael Buble and Whoopi Goldberg share a joke backstage

Singer Alexandra Burke arrives for rehearsals. Picture: Dave Nelson freelance

