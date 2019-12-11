Lancashire nostalgia in 1978: North End hit six, porn pound and a flying cow

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1978:

The night North End hit six goals!

Preston North End hit Charlton Athletic for six at Deepdale to continue a remarkable revival which has brought the club 10 points out of the last 12 and lifted them up the Second Division table after the worst start in their history.

The 6-1 win over Charlton was the best win for over 12 years and the first time Preston had scored six goals in a game since a 6-2 Third Division victory over Peterborough United at Deepdale on October 12, 1976.

It was the biggest North End win since the 9-0 Second Division victory over Cardiff City on May 7, 1966, at Deepdale.

That was the last day of the 1965-66 season and Cardiff had just escaped relegation.

Preston’s goals were scored by Eric Potts (2), Alex Bruce (2), Mick Robinson and Gordon Coleman.

Pornographic pound prompts police probe

Lancashire police were investigating the mysterious case of a pornographic £1 note which popped up during a saucy stag night.

It was after performing at a Lancashire night spot that club entertainer Mr Ken Dylan realised he had a counterfeit.

He thought he had picked it up in change from a petrol station. But after checking with one of the two strippers who shared the bill with him he became convinced he was handed the note in the hotel.

“The stripper gave it to me inadvertently when she asked me to buy a round for her. I went to the bar, but the drinks came to more than £1 so I used my own money and left her £1 in my pocket.

“I spoke to her yesterday and she said it came in the pint pot that was passed round to pay for an encore. Someone must have slipped it in.”

The counterfeit note looks and feels very much like the real thing. But instead of the Queen’s head there is a naked woman and on the reverse, an obscene cameo takes the place of Sir Isaac Newton and his telescope.

“Imagine what would happen if a little old lady got hold of it,” said Ken, 36. “She’d have a heart attack.”

Crash as flying cow lands on car

A cow caused an accident between two cars on a small country road at Nether Kellet.

Edward Perkins, of Dunkirk Avenue, Carnforth, was driving along Back Lane when the cow suddenly jumped out from a field on to the bonnet of his car.

He braked and another car, driven by David Redford, of Grange View Road, Nether Kellet, collided with the car.

Mr Perkins was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and treated for cuts to his face and hands.