Lancashire nostalgia in 1998: Arise Sir Tom, jail riot film and Cornershop

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1998:

Arise Sir Tom! It’s your special day

Sir Tom Finney was the toast of the footballing world after finally receiving his knighthood from the Queen.

The Preston North End favourite chatted to Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace as he collected the honour at a star-studded royal investiture.

Shortly after 10am he swept up to the famous palace gates in a chauffeur-driven limousine with his wife Elsie and family.

The proud party stepped out into the palace courtyard and on to the red carpet, where the 78-year-old soccer legend posed for photographs before heading inside.

Sir Tom described the day as one of the greatest in a glittering career which saw him play for England 76 times.

And he modestly dedicated the award to the town where he was born and spent his whole footballing life.

Sir Tom and Lady Finney later joined their children Brian and Barbara and their partners Jim and Marlene to meet members of the southern branch of the PNE supporters club.

Sir Tom played for Preston North End 473 times during a 14-year career which saw him score 210 goals.

Video film of Lancashire jail riot found at car boot sale

A Lancashire police training video showing top secret footage of police tactics during the Wymott Prison riots was bought at a car boot sale.

The contents of the 20-minute tape were discovered by a shocked member of the public after it was picked up at a sale in Euxton, near Chorley, with other tapes thought to be blank videos, for less than £1.

It reveals compelling air and ground footage of the medium security Ulnes Walton jail, near Leyland, under siege by inmates in 1993, and the methods police and prison officers used to bring the violent eight-hour dispute to an end.

The colour video was bought with a Lancashire Constabulary sticker carrying a request for it to be returned after use to the force’s Criminal Intelligence Unit.

The embarrassing blunder was rapped by former deputy chief constable of Greater Manchester police, John Stalker. He said: “It is very embarrassing for this video to find its way into the public arena. The system has to be tightened up.”

Lancashire police’s assistant chief constable John Vine, was considering a top level probe into how the video found its way into public hands.

The riot on September 6, 1993, left the Category C jail in ruins with a damage bill running to well over £20m.

About 400 of the 800 inmates were involved.

Cornershop crew storm the charts

Preston’s pop starlets are brimming over with success after storming the charts with their latest blockbuster.

Cornershop, formed in the town during 1992, have raced to the number one slot in the official charts with the single Brimful of Asha.

And to celebrate their achievement the band are heading back into town to play for their army of local fans.

The band was formed by University of Central Lancashire students Tjinder and Avtar Singh, Dave Chambers and David Ayres.

Cornershop outsold a host of famous artists to become top of the pops, including Celine Dion, All Saints and Aqua.

The single was originally put together at the West Orange recording studios in Ashton, Preston.